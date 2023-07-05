Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $8,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.65.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.57.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

