DnB Asset Management AS Trims Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,114 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $143.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.20%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

