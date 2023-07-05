DnB Asset Management AS Has $6.74 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

DnB Asset Management AS lessened its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,643 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.07% of Vipshop worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vipshop by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. HSBC increased their price target on Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.20 to $17.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Vipshop Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.