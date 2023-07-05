DnB Asset Management AS Sells 616 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $6,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,906 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $3,592,338.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,365,301.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.35 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.32. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.58.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.23%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

