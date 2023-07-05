DnB Asset Management AS Grows Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.45. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,870.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

