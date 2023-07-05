DnB Asset Management AS Sells 6,017 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

DnB Asset Management AS lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,108 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,343 shares of company stock valued at $22,840,059 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Best Buy Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.44.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $82.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

