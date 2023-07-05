DnB Asset Management AS Has $6.71 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $97,264.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $97,264.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $36,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,729,553. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,673 shares of company stock valued at $107,165,591 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.80.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $176.99 on Wednesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.16 and a 200-day moving average of $153.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

