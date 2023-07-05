Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT stock opened at $71.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.85. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.13 and a 1 year high of $71.94.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

