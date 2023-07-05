Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XTN opened at $84.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.33. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $63.47 and a 1 year high of $84.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.