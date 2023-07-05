Community Bank N.A. Sells 95 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $408.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.71 and its 200 day moving average is $374.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

