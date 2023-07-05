Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 518 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,477,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,231,000 after acquiring an additional 88,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,314,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,170,000 after buying an additional 55,172 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 12.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,146,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,867,000 after buying an additional 245,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,320,000 after buying an additional 193,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,301 shares in the last quarter. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,565.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 3,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,971,565.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton bought 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.60 per share, with a total value of $123,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,765. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,795 shares of company stock worth $373,544. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ SFBS opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.35. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $93.83.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.91 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 38.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

