Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 620 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MaxLinear by 3.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 43,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MXL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded MaxLinear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

MaxLinear stock opened at $32.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.91. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.69.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. MaxLinear had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

