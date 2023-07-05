Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 190.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,499 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 71,777 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 349,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $78,902,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 82,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 186,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $42,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,689 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:V opened at $237.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $445.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $238.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

