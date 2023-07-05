Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 398 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Okta by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.1% during the first quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta Trading Down 0.1 %

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,907. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $69.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.53 and a 200 day moving average of $75.29. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.58 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.