Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires Shares of 30,087 Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth $58,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.