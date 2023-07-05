Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.06 Million Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 52,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Steven Madden by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.14.

Steven Madden Price Performance

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average is $33.82. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $37.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $461.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.83 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 5,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,509.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

