Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,504,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,782,000 after purchasing an additional 94,630 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in Schrödinger by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 130,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Schrödinger news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 12,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares in the company, valued at $636,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,850 shares of company stock worth $1,440,230 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $48.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 374.26 and a beta of 1.22. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.85 and a 12 month high of $51.45.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). The firm had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.80 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. Analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

