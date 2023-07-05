Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lifted by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Visa were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 314,609 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $70,932,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $237.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $445.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.38. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $238.40.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,209.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

