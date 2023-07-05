Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 1,935 Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 206.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shake Shack Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.36.

Shake Shack stock opened at $78.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.69 and a 12 month high of $79.33.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Profile

(Free Report)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.