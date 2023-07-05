Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Trimmed by Melone Private Wealth LLC

Melone Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Melone Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 327,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $310.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

