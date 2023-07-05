Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $46.02 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,422 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 327,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $389.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.93. The company has a market cap of $310.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
