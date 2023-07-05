Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Position Lessened by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock valued at $17,592,020. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $181.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $186.68.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $254.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.89 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

