Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,445 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Installed Building Products by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $132.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Installed Building Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Installed Building Products Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IBP stock opened at $138.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.05. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.69 and a twelve month high of $141.15.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.36 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. Research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total transaction of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,117,956 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.