Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 901 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Visa stock opened at $237.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $228.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.38. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $238.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

