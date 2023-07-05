Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 352 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITGR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Integer by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Integer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,763,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 20.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Integer by 11.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Integer by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Integer stock opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.02. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. Integer had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $303,956.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Integer in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

