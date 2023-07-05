Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 907 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Arconic in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Arconic by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Arconic by 21.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arconic stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. Arconic Co. has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $30.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.83.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARNC. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

