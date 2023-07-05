Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.08 Million Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 105.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 252.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Select Medical Trading Down 2.3 %

SEM opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. Select Medical had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Select Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Select Medical from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,989 shares in the company, valued at $971,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 10,044 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $295,795.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $1,431,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,939,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,682,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,011 shares of company stock worth $7,430,306. Insiders own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

