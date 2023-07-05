Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in UniFirst by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 631,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 485,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,667,000 after acquiring an additional 15,854 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,573,000 after purchasing an additional 61,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Price Performance

Shares of UNF opened at $155.29 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $152.84 and a 1-year high of $205.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

