Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Shares Bought by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Burlington Stores by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $245.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.69. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

