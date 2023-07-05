2,189 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

Insider Transactions at Smartsheet

Smartsheet Stock Performance

In related news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $149,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at $602,553.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Profile

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

