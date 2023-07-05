Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 52.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total value of $34,380.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,029 shares in the company, valued at $171,815.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $78,546.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,153.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,324 shares of company stock worth $7,623,769 over the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $97.27.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 28.63%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.18.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

