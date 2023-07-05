Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARHS. TD Cowen began coverage on Arhaus in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Arhaus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

ARHS stock opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arhaus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $304.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.35 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 86.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

