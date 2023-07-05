3,506 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,883 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $894,070. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average of $30.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 84.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.