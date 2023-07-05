ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in ExlService were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ExlService by 17.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ExlService by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ExlService by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after purchasing an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ExlService in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EXLS opened at $150.98 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.83 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $400.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $249,710.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,796.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Elizabeth Minto sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $85,076.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

