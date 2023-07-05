Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMBL. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Bumble by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,222,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Bumble by 305.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bumble by 42.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,856,000 after purchasing an additional 681,966 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Bumble by 342.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after purchasing an additional 612,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Bumble during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,405,000.

Get Bumble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Bumble Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.84. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $39.33.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $242.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.92 million. Bumble had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In other Bumble news, Director Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $207,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Profile

(Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.