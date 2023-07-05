Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys Shares of 10,019 Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 691,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 437,102 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International Stock Performance

Titan International stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.54 million, a PE ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.18. Titan International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $548.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.52 million. Titan International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st.

Titan International Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

