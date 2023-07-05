Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 445 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 33.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COKE. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

NASDAQ COKE opened at $639.48 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $405.03 and a 52 week high of $694.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $646.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.74.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $16.23 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 49.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.13%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

