Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,523,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after acquiring an additional 217,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 1,272.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,033,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593,435 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 162,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 79,660 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Payoneer Global by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 269,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 41,513 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.44. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Payoneer Global news, CEO Scott H. Galit sold 12,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $73,284.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,390,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,925,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 20,761 shares of company stock valued at $113,082 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

