Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New Investment in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after buying an additional 1,011,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 352,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 508,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 289,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,234,000 after buying an additional 266,997 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.33 and a twelve month high of $41.25.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $939,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Green Plains news, Director Brian Peterson sold 33,641 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $1,004,520.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,270.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $939,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,570.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,810 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

