Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,667 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,365 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 10,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OCFC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $948.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $100.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy purchased 6,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $100,007.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,448.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 10,573 shares of company stock valued at $165,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

