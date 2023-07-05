Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dorian LPG by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,899,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,944,000 after acquiring an additional 99,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Dorian LPG by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dorian LPG by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,134,560 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,509,000 after acquiring an additional 32,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dorian LPG by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after acquiring an additional 46,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $26.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.96 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 20.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.24%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LPG shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

