3,521 Shares in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Acquired by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,299.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 161,251 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 395,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 134,363 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,730,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 133.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 165,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 94,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSII. TheStreet cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

HSII opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.79 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.43.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $242.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

