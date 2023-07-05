Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $106,000 Investment in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1,042.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,713 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $168.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.52 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.26%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viper Energy Partners

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 345,100 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,983 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

