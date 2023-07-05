Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $129.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 816,599 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,177. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

