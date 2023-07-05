Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 13,432 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,432 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,593,957,000 after purchasing an additional 400,930,216 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,055,286,000 after purchasing an additional 345,962,033 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,639,414,000 after purchasing an additional 192,607,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,931,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186,809,281 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 816,599 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $120.56 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.13.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

