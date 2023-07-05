Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC reduced its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,047 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,417 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 21,598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 17,976 shares during the period.

NYSE GBAB opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.75. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

