Short Interest in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Increases By 40.5%

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
