Short Interest in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Increases By 40.5%

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 40.5% from the May 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SBI opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 918.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 199,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 180,253 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 2,235.9% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 111,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 106,475 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 233.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 75,058 shares during the period.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

