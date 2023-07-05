Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 277,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ohmyhome Stock Performance

NASDAQ OMH opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65. Ohmyhome has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $57.00.

Get Ohmyhome alerts:

About Ohmyhome

(Free Report)

See Also

Ohmyhome Limited operates as a data and technology-driven property technology company in Singapore and Malaysia. It offers brokerage services that allows customers to purchase, sell, rent, or lease their properties on its platform. The company also offers other property-related services, including listing and research services comprising online property listings, property transaction guides, automated electronic valuation of listed properties, and calculators; mortgage advice and financing guidance services; and legal services, such as conveyancing, legal advice, and documentation preparation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ohmyhome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohmyhome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.