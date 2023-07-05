Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) Short Interest Down 30.8% in June

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the May 31st total of 277,400 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ohmyhome Stock Performance
NASDAQ OMH opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.65. Ohmyhome has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $57.00.
About Ohmyhome
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ohmyhome
- Tesla Production Cranks Into High Gear, Shares Follow
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ohmyhome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohmyhome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.