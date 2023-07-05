Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 7,048 Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,048 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $11,550,105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1,814.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000.

SUSC opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.78. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.0724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

