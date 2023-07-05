iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $103.36. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.65.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

